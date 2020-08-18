Genshin Impact launches September 28 for PC and Mobile - News

/ 206 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer miHoYo announced Genshin Impact will launch for PC, iOS, and Android on September 28. The PlayStation 4 version will launch this fall, while the Nintendo Switch version has yet to receive a release window.

You can pre-register for the game here and help win prizes for everyone in the game depending on how many people sign-up.

The wait is over, dear Travelers!



Genshin Impact will officially release on September 28 for iOS, Android, and PC! Head on down to https://t.co/MGRSZc1a2m to pre-register and help win prizes for all players.#September28 #GenshinImpactRelease #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/asF9jxBT4J — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) August 18, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

You and your sibling traveled to Teyvat from another world. Separated on arrival, and now stranded here, you set about searching for answers from “The Seven”—the Gods of each element. Along the way, you will freely explore this wondrous world, join forces with a diverse range of characters, and unravel the countless mysteries that Teyvat holds. But when you learn of an ancient threat now facing this world once more—will you, an Outlander, be the one to stay the flames?

Key Features:

Massive Open World – Run, climb, swim and glide your way across a beautiful open world that is all your own, full of jaw-dropping landscapes for you to behold, intriguing challenges to conquer, and diverse cultures to immerse yourself in.

– Run, climb, swim and glide your way across a beautiful open world that is all your own, full of jaw-dropping landscapes for you to behold, intriguing challenges to conquer, and diverse cultures to immerse yourself in. Elemental Combat System – Harness the elements to unleash elemental reactions and dish out epic damage. Forget hack and slash—Genshin Impact brings a new era of combat that requires both brains and brawn.

– Harness the elements to unleash elemental reactions and dish out epic damage. Forget hack and slash—Genshin Impact brings a new era of combat that requires both brains and brawn. Engaging Storyline nad Characters – With a plethora of unique characters who join you along your journey, there is always another story to be told. Just what does this new world have in store for you?

– With a plethora of unique characters who join you along your journey, there is always another story to be told. Just what does this new world have in store for you? Co-Op Mode – Team up with friends to trigger even more elemental action, and take on challenging domains to reap rich rewards.

– Team up with friends to trigger even more elemental action, and take on challenging domains to reap rich rewards. Soothing Soundtrack – Let the beautiful sounds of Teyvat pull you in as you relax into the calming, expansive world around you.

– Let the beautiful sounds of Teyvat pull you in as you relax into the calming, expansive world around you. Multiple Language Support Text – Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Japanese, Korean, English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Indonesian, Vietnamese, Russian, and Thai. Audio – Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and English (voice-over and text language can be changed independently).



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles