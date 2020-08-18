No Straight Roads Trailer Features Switch Gameplay - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Sold Out and developer Metronomik have released a new trailer for the music-based action-adventure game, No Straight Roads, that features gameplay of the Nintendo Switch version.

Take back Vinyl City—with rock! Embark on a music-based action-adventure as indie rock band members Mayday and Zuke and lead a musical revolution against EDM empire No Straight Roads. After being unfairly rejected in their audition to join No Straight Roads, Mayday and Zuke uncover the evil intentions behind the NSR empire. It’s now down to them to save their city from corruption. Enjoy fast and frenetic combat with a musical twist as these two aspiring rock artists fight back with the power of music!

Key Features:

A unique music-based action-adventure game that puts music and sound at the heart of the gameplay.

Music is power! Fight an evil empire and lead the musical revolution to take back control of Vinyl City.

Two playable characters, Mayday and Zuke, each with their own music-based weapons and attacks.

An action-adventure with a musical twist. Players can attack, jump and move freely while enemies attack to the beat of the music.

Change the world—with music! Harness the power of music to transform props into weapons and shift between rock & EDM in a seamless and dynamic manner.

Experience eight extraordinary levels inspired by different genres of music.

Defeat giant, memorable bosses with unique personalities.

An energetic soundtrack filled with awesome music.

Upgrade your skill tree to improve your abilities & defeat NSR.

No Straight Roads will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on August 25.

