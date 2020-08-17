Risk Of Rain 2 Tops 3 Million Players on Steam - News

/ 216 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Gearbox Publishing and developer Hopoo Games announced the third-person roguelike shooter, Risk of Rain 2, has topped three million players on PC via Steam. The game is currently 20 percent off and is available for $15.99.

The game got its official version 1.0 launch last week after being in Early Access since March 2019.

We are very excited to announce that Risk of Rain 2 now has more than 3 million players on Steam!



Thank you to everyone that supported us through Early Access and for helping us achieve this milestone as we launched into 1.0 this week! ♥ pic.twitter.com/iNAFp6w1Gt — Risk of Rain 2 (@RiskofRain) August 14, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

The classic multiplayer roguelike, Risk of Rain, returns with an extra dimension and more challenging action. No run will ever be the same with randomized stages, enemies, bosses, and items. Play solo, or team up with up to four friends to fight your way through hordes of monsters, unlock new loot, and find a way to escape the planet.

With each run, you’ll learn the patterns of your foes, and even the longest odds can be overcome with enough skill. A unique scaling system means both you and your foes limitlessly increase in power over the course of a game–what once was a bossfight will in time become a common enemy.

Myriad survivors, items, enemies, and bosses return to Risk 2, and many new ones are joining the fight. Brand new survivors like the Artificer and MUL-T debut alongside classic survivors such as the Engineer, Huntress, and–of course–the Commando. With over 75 items to unlock and exploit, each run will keep you cleverly strategizing your way out of sticky situations.

Key Features:

Play four player co-op seamlessly through Steam — no more port forwarding.

Unlock over 75 items over time, keeping each run fresh and full of new challenges.

Play and unlock new and returning survivors, each with their own abilities to master.

Theorycraft and exploit endless item and character combos.

Encounter challenging monsters and enormous bosses.

Explore massive, handcrafted 3D levels.

Discover lore through the collection of Monster, Item, and Environment Logs.

Challenge your friends—and the world—in all-new Prismatic Trials, a unique seeded run where everyone can race up a global leaderboard.

Risk of Rain 2 is now available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles