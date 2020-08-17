Sports Story is Next Game to Get Delayed - News

Sidebar Games has delayed Sports Story from mid-2020 to an unannounced release date. The game is in development for the Nintendo Switch.

"We must sadly announce a delay," the developer said in a tweet. "We want to take some more time to work on Sports Story and ensure that everything makes it into the game.

"The game has become rather ambitious and we are excited about how it could turn out. But the price is currently being paid as we try to make our plans into reality. We are eager to reveal the results of these past 2 years so please look forward to future updates."

