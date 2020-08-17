Dragon Ball FighterZ Master Roshi DLC Announced - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Arc System Works announced the next fighter for the FighterZ Pass 3 for Dragon Ball FighterZ will be Master Roshi. The DLC character will launch in September.

View the Master Roshi trailer below:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

