Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered Listed for Switch and Xbox One - News

/ 611 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

A listing of Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered has appeared on Amazon UK for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. The game is priced at £34.99 with a release date of Friday, November 13.

A release for the PlayStation 4 and PC are not listed, however, the game will likely get a release on these platforms as well.

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit originally released for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC in 2010, which is itself a reboot of 1998's Need for Speed III: Hot Pursuit. It also saw a release for the Nintendo Wii, iOS, Android, and Windows Phone.

Thanks, ResetEra.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles