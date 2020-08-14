Tears of Avia Launches September 24 for Xbox One and PC - News

Publisher PQube and developer CooCooSqueaky announced Tears of Avia will launch for the Xbox One and PC via Steam on September 24.

View eight minutes of gameplay below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Build a party of charismatic allies and utilize the vast skill-tree system to combine classes and skills in a limitless number of ways. Lead your party across Estera in search of the lost city of Avalon, engaging in thrilling turn-based battles in this unique tactical experience.

Key Features:

Customize Your Party to Your Own Play Style – Tears of Avia richly rewards build-craft. Carefully combine Ranger, Warrior, Mage, Brawler & Priest classes to create a party suited to your own tactical strengths.

– Tears of Avia richly rewards build-craft. Carefully combine Ranger, Warrior, Mage, Brawler & Priest classes to create a party suited to your own tactical strengths. Expansive Skill-Tree System – Customize and combine skills and discover the limitless ways in which they chain and react to one another—with profound consequences!

– Customize and combine skills and discover the limitless ways in which they chain and react to one another—with profound consequences! Dynamic Storyline – The choices you make within your party shape the way the story unfolds and effects the dynamic of your party. Side missions are triggered by discussions between different characters.

– The choices you make within your party shape the way the story unfolds and effects the dynamic of your party. Side missions are triggered by discussions between different characters. Weapons-Based Skills – The 100s of in-game skills can be derived both from class and the weapons you equip each character with to add a new layer of strategy.

– The 100s of in-game skills can be derived both from class and the weapons you equip each character with to add a new layer of strategy. Explore a Vast and Immersive World – Traverse the beautiful and varied regions of Estera in search of the forgotten city of Avalon and a love lost hundreds of years previously.

– Traverse the beautiful and varied regions of Estera in search of the forgotten city of Avalon and a love lost hundreds of years previously. Nothing is Black and White – There are no right or wrong actions, but every action has consequences that can shape the way your journey unfolds…

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

