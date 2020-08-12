G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Launches October 13 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 205 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

GameMill Entertainment has announced a team-based third-person shooter, G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game will launch on Tuesday, October 13.

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout features 12 playable characters from Team Joe and Team Cobra. This includes Duke, Snake Eyes, Cobra Commander, Destro, Roadblock, and Storm Shadow.

There is a campaign that includes 18 missions playable in single-player mode or local split-screen cooperative mode. The list of Multiplayer modes includes Capture the flag, Assault, and King of the Hill.

View the official reveal trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles