Xbox Plans to 'Continue to Invest in New Gaming Studios and Content to Expand Our IP Roadmap' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 883 Views
Microsoft in the last two years has overhauled their first party studios by acquiring several gaming studios and opening brand new developers to bring the total to 15. The list of acquired studios includes Obsidian Entertainment, inXile Entertainment, Ninja Theory, Double Fine Productions, and more.
Head of Xbox Phil has previously stated the company is not done acquiring studios and has the full backing of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
Microsoft in their annual report for the current fiscal year to the US Securities and Exchange Commission has reiterated they plan to "continue to invest in new gaming studios and content to expand our IP roadmap and leverage new content creators. These unique gaming experiences are the cornerstone of Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service and gaming community with access to a curated library of over 100 first- and third-party console and PC titles.
"The gamer remains at the heart of the Xbox ecosystem. We continue to open new opportunities for gamers to engage both on- and off-console with both the launch of Project xCloud, our game streaming service, and continued investment in gaming hardware. Project xCloud utilizes Microsoft’s Azure cloud technology to allow direct and on-demand streaming of games to PCs, consoles, and mobile devices, enabling gamers to take their favorites games with them and play on the device most convenient to them. Project xCloud will provide players with more choice over how and where they play.
"Xbox Live enables people to connect and share online gaming experiences and is accessible on Xbox consoles, Windows-enabled devices, and other devices. Xbox Live is designed to benefit users by providing access to a network of certified applications and services and to benefit our developer and partner ecosystems by providing access to a large customer base. Xbox revenue is mainly affected by subscriptions and sales of first- and third-party content, as well as advertising.
"Growth of our Gaming business is determined by the overall active user base through Xbox enabled content, availability of games, providing exclusive game content that gamers seek, the computational power and reliability of the devices used to access our content and services, and the ability to create new experiences through first-party content creators."
They need to buy moon studios.
And I continue to plan to go to the bathroom every morning. So what's your point?
It'd be nice if Microsoft could, you know, grow its talent internally instead of getting out its checkbook to cock-block Sony and Nintendo.
I sure hope not. Personally I would first like to see how they handle the studios they got. If its all going to be GAAS and episodidic games because that works better with GP, I don't like the idea of them snatching up more studios...
Not sure why downvote your preference for they to show what they will do before liking the idea of they doing more.
Hellblade 2, Sea of Thieves, Avowed, Everwild, Grounded, Fable Reboot, State of Decay 3, Etc. Microsoft already shown that they give creative freedom to their new studios. What you seem to get wrong is Microsoft wants more studios that create episodic games and smaller projects that act like filler between major AAA release.
I don't care how they release their games as long as they're quality releases. It seems a lot of what M$ is investing in is providing a varied catalogue for Gamepass, though, so I would be surprised if they're all GaaS type games. You might see more episodic content, but not all types of games can be released that way. Their goal will be to get subscribers to keep coming back, and the only way to do that is to release games people want to play in the way that they want to play them. This means AAA titles will still be prevalent, I can guarantee it.
Goopy, sometimes I just can't even with you. MS has announced just 1 episodic game so far, and it's not even 1st party, it's 2nd party from Dontnod. As for GaaS, yes they've had some like Grounded and Sea of Thieves, but they have already announced several 1st party exclusives from the new studios that aren't GaaS, including Fable reboot, Avowed, Hellblade 2, and Project Mara.
I see studio acquisitions as moneyhats to keep certain games off Sony consoles. The only exception would be in cases where a game couldn't have been made without Microsoft's money. And in those cases I applaud them.
Of course you do :) But this is quite different. Preventing a game from being on another console without "investing" in the talents or studio is far different from acquiring the studios to make it a first party one and invest in them.
Sony and Microsoft both acquired studios and there is nothing wrong with that as they are actually investing in the studios.
Moneyhating is another story.
when you buy a company it's not only taking it away from the competition. It is part of your company then and it will be maybe for decades. No clue how you would compare that with normal money-hatting which is a single payment and then you are done with it.
Buying a company, Increasing the amount of your employees, taking responsibility for those and so on = moneyhat. Damn...
Really? You have "no clue" how investing in a studio, IPs, making them bigger and part of a bigger org is different than moneyhating? Okay :)
Ah lol, you have a clue actually :`) Missread that lol my bad.
So is it also bad that Sony's biggest four studios were all bought?
I guess you guys are going out of the way to not understand what he is saying. He is probably someone that only buy Sony consoles, so if MS buy a studio it ends up worse than a moneyhat for timed or one game exclusivity because that studio wouln't launch games on Sony console anymore. He does accept for cases where the studio wouldn't be able to make games anymore.
Sure it is fair that MS and Sony buy studios, but it is also fair that people that don't buy those consoles not like it.
Whether he only buys Sony consoles or not is irrelevant. Publishers and platform holders buy studios to grow their talent. It's not moneyhatting games away from other platforms, it's paying people to do their jobs.
