Xbox Plans to 'Continue to Invest in New Gaming Studios and Content to Expand Our IP Roadmap' - News

/ 883 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Microsoft in the last two years has overhauled their first party studios by acquiring several gaming studios and opening brand new developers to bring the total to 15. The list of acquired studios includes Obsidian Entertainment, inXile Entertainment, Ninja Theory, Double Fine Productions, and more.

Head of Xbox Phil has previously stated the company is not done acquiring studios and has the full backing of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Microsoft in their annual report for the current fiscal year to the US Securities and Exchange Commission has reiterated they plan to "continue to invest in new gaming studios and content to expand our IP roadmap and leverage new content creators. These unique gaming experiences are the cornerstone of Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service and gaming community with access to a curated library of over 100 first- and third-party console and PC titles.

"The gamer remains at the heart of the Xbox ecosystem. We continue to open new opportunities for gamers to engage both on- and off-console with both the launch of Project xCloud, our game streaming service, and continued investment in gaming hardware. Project xCloud utilizes Microsoft’s Azure cloud technology to allow direct and on-demand streaming of games to PCs, consoles, and mobile devices, enabling gamers to take their favorites games with them and play on the device most convenient to them. Project xCloud will provide players with more choice over how and where they play.

"Xbox Live enables people to connect and share online gaming experiences and is accessible on Xbox consoles, Windows-enabled devices, and other devices. Xbox Live is designed to benefit users by providing access to a network of certified applications and services and to benefit our developer and partner ecosystems by providing access to a large customer base. Xbox revenue is mainly affected by subscriptions and sales of first- and third-party content, as well as advertising.

"Growth of our Gaming business is determined by the overall active user base through Xbox enabled content, availability of games, providing exclusive game content that gamers seek, the computational power and reliability of the devices used to access our content and services, and the ability to create new experiences through first-party content creators."

In its official annual report for the current fiscal year to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Microsoft prepares investors to “continue to invest in new gaming studios and content to expand our IP roadmap and leverage new content creators.”https://t.co/zzfatxZfYf pic.twitter.com/o38WScGyR3 — Klobrille (@klobrille) August 12, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles