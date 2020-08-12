Capcom: Resident Evil 3 'Results Have Not Especially Deviated From Our Internal Sales Plan' - Sales

/ 760 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Capcom previously announced the remake of Resident Evil 3 launched on April 3, 2020 and by June 30 sold over 2.7 million units worldwide.

The company has now stated about Resident Evil 3 in their first quarter results conference call "with reference to sales trends for the original Resident Evil 3: Nemesis as well, results have not especially deviated from our internal sales plan. Looking ahead, we will consider pricing strategies targeting the holiday season, starting in autumn and running to the end of the year."

Capcom added 60 percent of the sales for the game were digital, with just 40 percent physical. North America had the highest percentage of digital sales, followed by Europe, Japan, then Asia.

"In general, digital sales by platform were: 35% on PlayStation consoles, 35% on PC, 15% on Xbox devices and 15% on Nintendo consoles," said Capcom. "Regionally, trends overall remained the same as they had been up to this point. Looking at regional sales of Resident Evil 3 by volume, starting with the region with the highest volume and going downward in order they were: North America, Europe, Japan, Asia."

Resident Evil 3 remake is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles