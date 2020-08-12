New Game Inspired by Events of World War II Announced by Destructive Creations - News

Publisher All In! Games and Ancestors Legacy developer Destructive Creations have announced a new game inspired by events during World War II, with a working title of WM, that has a goal of showing the events of the Eastern Front side of the war.

The game will launch for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The full trailer will be released on August 28 at Devcom 2020.

View the teaser trailer below:

