Destroy All Humans, Fairy Tail and Skater XL All Debut on the Swiss Charts

Ghost Of Tsushima (PS4) has remained at the top spot of the charts in Switzerland for another, according to SwissCharts.com for the 31st week of 2020.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up one spot to second place. Paper Mario: The Origami King (NS) drops to third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) races up one spot to take fourth, while F1 2020 drops one place to fifth.

Destroy All Humans debuts in sixth place, Fairy Tail debuts in seventh, and Skater XL debuted in eighth.

There are a total of four Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10, two PS4 exclusives, and four multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 31, 2020: Ghost Of Tsushima Animal Crossing: New Horizons Paper Mario: The Origami King Mario Kart 8 Deluxe F1 2020 Destroy All Humans - NEW Fairy Tail - NEW Skater XL - NEW The Last of Us Part II Pokemon Sword & Shield

