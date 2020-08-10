PGA Tour 2K21 PC Specs Revealed - News

Publisher 2K Games and developer HB Studios have announced the PC specifications for PGA Tour 2K21 ahead of the game's release later this month. The game will also be coming to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.

View the PC specs below:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7×64 / Windows 8.1×64 / Windows 10×64

Processor: Intel Core i5-769 @ 2.80GHz or equivalent

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 5770 or NVIDIA GTX 650 with 1GB Video Ram

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 12 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Device

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7×64 / Windows 8.1×64 / Windows 10×64

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670 CPU @ 3.40GHz or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7850 or NVIDIA GTX 660 with 2GB video RAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 12 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Device

Here is an overview of the game:

Featuring decorated PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas as the cover athlete, PGA Tour 2K21 heralds the return of the great golf video game that fans have been missing. Developed by HB Studios, the studio behind The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour, PGA Tour 2K21 marks the evolution of The Golf Club franchise and will include 15 licensed PGA Tour courses, each of which was scanned using cutting-edge technology to bring the fairways, greens, bunkers, trees, lakes, and ponds to life. Players can also trick out their own greens and fairways with thousands of custom options in the Course Designer.

Thomas will be joined by 11 additional PGA Tour pros, each of whom will present a challenge to players in PGA Tour Career Mode as they compete to become a FedExCup Champion. Players can also create and personalize their MyPLAYERs with equipment and apparel from licensed brands including Adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren, Malbon Golf, Callaway Golf, Bridgestone Golf, TaylorMade Golf, and more.

Capping off the simulation experience, PGA Tour 2K21 will feature a broadcast-style presentation with state-of-the-art graphics, dynamic cutscenes and a seamless replay system, all anchored by the play-by-play commentary of renowned broadcaster Luke Elvy and analyst Rich Beem.

PGA Tour 2K21 is designed for players of all skill levels. Rookies can take advantage of real-time tutorials, tips and shot suggestions, while veterans can master their games with Pro Vision, Distance Control, Putt Preview, and other innovations. Social gaming is at the core of the experience, as players can hit the links with friends in local and online matches, including Alt-Shot, Stroke Play, Skins, and Four-Player Scramble. In addition, Online Societies will encourage players to invite their squad to hit the clubhouse and run full seasons and tournaments with unique entry rules and requirements, as well as handicap and event settings.

PGA Tour 2K21 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC via Steam, and Google Stadia on August 21.

