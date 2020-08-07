Dev on Xbox Series X and PS5: End User Experience Matters Most, Specs for Both have Pros and Cons - News

Metronomik game director Wan Hazmer, who is working on the action adventure game No Straight Roads, in an interview with GamingBolt said the upcoming next generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, both have their pros and cons. However, he says the end user experience is what matters the most.

"We’re sure the technology of both systems has its pros and cons, but what we’re looking forward to most is what these consoles bring to the user experience in the end, not only in terms of the games themselves but also the services that are attached to these games," said Hazmer.

"Sure, we can make fully seamless games with a faster SSD and richer graphics with a better core processor, and to be honest we’re very excited to develop for both, but at the end of the day, it’s the end user-experience that matters.

"We want to see how these systems would integrate with the lifestyle and interests of the user outside of the game. In the field of music, it’s important for us to not only see the audio tech but also how these systems utilize the metaverse of cultures in its ecosystem, how well these systems understand the user, how it integrates with music libraries, online communities, etc.

"Creating a crafted experience that would seamlessly touch upon the user’s area of relevance in certain points would be wonderful, in a next-gen sort of way."

The Xbox Series X and PS5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

