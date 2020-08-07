Final Fantasy VII Remake Tops 5 Million Units Shipped - News

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII Remake has surpassed five million units shipped worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is also the highest selling digital release by Square Enix on a PlayStation platform with over two million digital sales.

View the latest video on the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Completely rebuilt using the best of modern gaming technology, Final Fantasy VII Remake is a reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre. Along with unforgettable characters and a story revered as one of the most powerful within video games, the game also features a hybrid battle system that merges real-time action with strategic, command-based combat. The first game in the project is set in the eclectic and sprawling city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience that goes deeper into the iconic characters and world than ever before.

Final Fantasy VII Remake draws players into a world where the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation, controls the planet’s very life force. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to an underground resistance group calling themselves Avalanche as they fight against Shinra’s oppressive force.

Final Fantasy VII Remake launched for PlayStation 4 worldwide on April 10.

We’d like to share a Midgar-sized THANK YOU to everyone who has supported #FinalFantasy VII Remake.



We shipped and digitally sold over five million copies worldwide, which has made #FF7R the highest selling digital release on the PlayStation platform in #SquareEnix history! pic.twitter.com/f6vaDSHukD — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) August 7, 2020

