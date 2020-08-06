Jack Black Plays Psychonauts 2 in New Video - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Jack Black, who has a role in Double Fine's upcoming game Psychonauts 2, played a small part of the game on his YouTube channel JablinskiGames. Jack Black voices the "mysterious brain in a jar" in the upcoming game.

Here is an overview of the game:

Psychonauts 2 is a mind-bending trip through the strange worlds hiding inside our brains. Freshly-minted special agent/acrobat extraordinaire Razputin “Raz” Aquato returns to unpack emotional baggage and expand mental horizons. Along the way he’ll help new friends (like this magical mote of light voiced by Jack Black) and unravel dark mysteries about the Psychonauts and his own family.

Psychonauts 2 will launch for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in 2021. The Xbox One version will be optimized for Xbox Series X.

