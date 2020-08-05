Wintermoor Tactics Club Launches September 10 for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 160 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Versus Evil and developer EVC announced the tactical RPG, Wintermoor Tactics Club, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 10. It supports English, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Simplified Chinese languages. The game launched for PC via Steam on May 5.

"Wintermoor is really accessible for first-time tactics game players, with a puzzle-like take on the tactics combat, while at the same time giving long-time players a charming challenge to sink their teeth into," said Versus Evil general manager Steve Escalante.

"After launching on Steam and receiving a lot of love for the game, we’re excited to present this wonderfully funny, wholesome RPG experience to console players around the world."

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Wintermoor Tactics Club is a tactics RPG with narrative inspired by visual novels, set in high school during the 1980s and combines its contemporary setting with tactical fantasy RPG combat.

Players take on the role of Alicia, one of the members of the Wintermoor Academy Tactics Club, where students play the premier tabletop game of the time, Curses & Catacombs. Obsessed with his search for the “Ultimate Club”, Principal Enfield announces a mandatory snowball tournament between the Academy’s clubs. Players will need to use their tactical prowess to defeat opposing clubs in RPG battles. The game’s visual novel approach to its storytelling helps propel the games underlying narrative and themes about inclusion, and the way we often narrowly define ourselves and others based on the groups we belong to.

In their exploration of Wintermoor Academy, players will write tabletop campaigns to help students overcome their personal problems, and discover their fantasy selves as the club grows, all of which is tempered by a cozy, light hearted approach and earnest sense of humour, a core pillar of the game’s tone and presentation.

The story will unravel the sinister truth behind the War of the Clubs as players look to break down the walls of high school cliques, make new friends and unlock their true potential. With dozens of unlockable upgrades and seven playable characters across more than 40 battles, Wintermoor Tactics Club merges a highly visual story with customized tactical combat.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles