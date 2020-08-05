GreedFall Sales Top One Million Units - Sales

/ 231 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Spiders Games announced GreedFall has sold over one million units worldwide.

🍂 @greedfall has sold over one million copies worldwide. Teer Fradee has been welcoming a lot of new Renaigse!



Thank you so much for making the journey this incredible! pic.twitter.com/BV17Bb9iAi — Focus Home Interactive (@FocusHome) August 5, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

Explore uncharted new lands as you set foot on a remote island seeping with magic, and filled with riches, lost secrets, and fantastic creatures.

Forge this new world’s destiny, as you befriend or betray companions and entire factions. With diplomacy, deception and force, become part of a living, evolving world – influence its course and shape your story.

Key Features:

Engage in a Core Role-Playing Experience – Achieve quests and complete objectives in a multitude of different ways – through combat, diplomacy, deception, or stealth.

– Achieve quests and complete objectives in a multitude of different ways – through combat, diplomacy, deception, or stealth. Complete Freedom in Character Progression – Play as a male or female, customize your appearance, and freely choose your abilities, spells and skills.

– Play as a male or female, customize your appearance, and freely choose your abilities, spells and skills. Delve into a Mysterious World of Magic – Begin a grand journey and uncover ancient secrets protected by supernatural beings, manifestations of the island’s earthly magic.

GreedFall launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam in September 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles