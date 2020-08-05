Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update 8.1.0 out Now, Adds Small Battlefield Stage - News

Nintendo has released the update 8.1.0 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which adds Small Battlefield stage, and more.

Read the patch notes below:

Stage

The “Small Battlefield” stage has been added. You can also set “Small Battlefield” as a Preferred Rule in Online battles.

You can now select any stage-specific music for the “Battlefield,” “Small Battlefield,” “Big Battlefield,” and “Final Destination” stages.

Online

The online user experience has been adjusted.

The way matching is determined when using Preferred Rules has been adjusted.

Following a look at the current number of players eligible for Elite Smash, the threshold for entry has been recalculated to allow more players. Additionally, the way initial values for Global Smash Power are calculated has also been adjusted.

Further investigations and adjustments to Online mode are expected.

General

Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

