Take-Two on PS5 and Xbox Series X Game Price Hikes: Reflects the Quality of the Experience

posted 1 hour ago

Take-Two Interactive previously announced they will be increasing the price of NBA 2K21 on the next generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, from $59.99 to $69.99. This has led speculation that the price of all games will be increased to $69.99 for the next generation, however, Ubisoft has stated they plan to keep the price of their games at $59.99 for at least through this fall.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has spoken with GamesIndustry about the price hike for NBA 2K21 on the next generation consoles.

"There hasn't been a price increase for frontline titles for a really long time, despite the fact that it costs a great deal more to make those titles," Zelnick said. "And we think with the value we offer consumers...and the kind of experience you can really only have on these next-generation consoles, that the price is justified. But it's easy to say that when you're delivering extraordinary quality, and that's what our company prides itself on doing."

"We just speak for ourselves," he added. "Obviously, we don't speak for the industry and the industry naturally does not coordinate on these matters, to say the very least. The pricing has to reflect the quality of the experience, and we aim to provide the best experiences in the business. And from our point of view, it's an extremely modest price change given that prices haven't changed for a very long time."

Zelnick was also asked that with the weaker economy due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic if there would be a slower start to the next generation consoles than previously expected.

"[It's] very hard to call it, and historically, we've never tried to," Zelnick said. "We will make our titles available on the best platforms that are out there. We expect great things from these consoles, we of course are going to be supportive, and we've already said that we have NBA 2K21 coming for the new generation and that we have Grand Theft Auto 5 coming in fiscal 2022 for next-generation consoles. We haven't made any other announcements, however."

Zelnick did add that the pricing of next generation games will be done on a "title-by-title basis." This suggests not all of their games will be priced at $69.99 on the Xbox Series X and PS5.

