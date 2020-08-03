Microsoft Drops Optimized for Xbox Series X Logo From the Front of the Box Art - News

When the first box arts for Xbox Series X games were revealed that had a giant "Optimized for Xbox Series X" logo on the cover art. After some backlash from fans that it didn't look good, it appears Microsoft has dropped the logo.

This news comes from video games industry senior analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad who thinks the "Optimized for Xbox Series X" will now appear on the back of the box, but not as part of the giant logo.

The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020. A release date and and launch price are reportedly going to be announced sometime this month.

Microsoft listened to feedback pic.twitter.com/2rFqMuMZSP — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 3, 2020

Yes, on the back, but not this logo. More subtle mention of it being optimised for Series X.https://t.co/BIK8Qdc5FM — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 3, 2020

