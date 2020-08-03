Wargroove Free Double Trouble DLC for PS4 and Cross-Play Launches August 4 - News

Developer Chucklefish announced the Wargroove free Double Trouble DLC will launch for the PlayStation 4 on August 4. The DLC first launched on February 6 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC.

On the same day, cross-play support will be added on all versions of the game.

"We’re very happy to finally complete our vision of one big happy Wargroove community as PS4 Wargroove players can now play with those on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC!," said Chucklefish CTO and lead programmer Rodrigo Braz Monteiro. "From the very beginning, we knew that the multiplayer aspect of Wargroove was a huge part of the experience, and that it made the game very suitable for cross-play amongst all platforms.

"This became even more important with the release of ‘Double Trouble’ and its co-op campaign, and we felt that it wouldn’t be right to bring it to the platform without cross-play support. Our thanks to the Blitworks team who has been working on bringing the DLC to PS4. Thanks for your patience, and hope you’ll have fun!"

Here is an overview of the Double Trouble DLC:

Team up and lead the Outlaw faction to strategic victory, with new criminal Commanders in Wargroove: Double Trouble!

Wargroove: Double Trouble adds a brand new co-op enabled campaign story which introduces Outlaw Commanders; the mighty Wulfar, troublemaker twins Errol and Orla, as well as the maleficent Vesper.

After an unexpected kidnapping and some severe ransom demands, your group of rogues have no choice but to perform the biggest heist that Aurania has ever seen – plundering riches from the Imperial Palace of Heavensong, Stone Mountain Fort of Felheim, the Celandine Vault of Cherrystone and the Floran’s Iron Roots reserves. But do you have the chops to get the job done?

It won’t be easy, but at least you’ll have two new units at your command – Thieves and Riflemen! Take tactical advantage of these new recruits, sending forth your Thief to ransack enemy gold and carefully positioning your Rifleman to take out enemy troops.

Key Features:

Brand new Co-Op Story Campaign (can be played couch co-op, online co-op or even solo)

Three new Roguish Commanders

Two new units: Thieves and Riflemen

New Arcade missions

Competitive online Quick Play maps

Public and Private Multiplayer Lobbies

New Volcano map theme and more updates to the custom Editor tools

Outlaw music tracks, composed by PhoneticHero

And more!

