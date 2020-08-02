Halo: The Master Chief Collection Getting Cross-Play Support This Year - News

/ 367 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

343 Industries in the latest Halo: The Master Chief Collection Halo Waypoint development post announced in the features that are in development that the game will be getting cross-play between the Xbox and PC versions. Cross-play will be added later this year.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection launched first for the Xbox One in November 2014 and for PC in December 2019. Cross-play between the two versions has been highly requested by fans.

Read the complete development status on the game below:

FEATURES PLANNED FOR RELEASE IN 2020

Crossplay

Input Based MM

Sever Region Selection

Custom Game Browser

Per Game Graphics Options

Per Game Audio Options

M&K Support for Xbox

PC Fileshare

Double Keybinds for all games

Viewmodel adjustments for all games

In game FPS Cap/Adjustments

Steam Account Linking

I can also give you a window into some features that are planned to be released together based on how they’re progressing:

Planned to release together : Crossplay, Input Based MM, and Server Region Selection.

: Crossplay, Input Based MM, and Server Region Selection. Planned to release together: Custom Game Browser, Per Game Graphics Options, and M&K Support for Xbox

In addition to the above, we are committed to bringing ODST Campaign & Halo 4 on PC, as well ODST Firefight (with updated networking) to both Xbox and PC in 2020.

QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS

As we move forward with features, it is also important that we continue to support bugs and quality of life improvements. Aside from our normal bug fixing efforts, we have a team that will be solely dedicated to bug fixing spinning up in August. This will include areas like:

Performance improvements for all games on both PC & Xbox

Improved Uncapped framerate (l ooking at you Reach & H2A )

) Community requested bugs

UI/UX Improvements around navigation, roster, customization, and many more areas of the game

Achievement issues

SEASONS

Due to unforeseen development issues, Season 1 lasted much longer than planned. We have now resolved those issues and have stood up our content pipeline alongside the launch of Halo 3 on PC. We are building A LOT more content that will allow us to bring some new and exciting things to you on a more regular cadence. We will continue to share some of this as pieces come online.

MOD SUPPORT

There has not been a lot of communication from us on this and I’ve been asked about this a lot when speaking to people in the community. Our goal is still to support modding, but due to shift in development priorities that tends to happen over the course of a project, modding has continued to get pushed back over the past 6 or so months. The good news here is that we have reached a point where we are now able to spend some cycles to get the conversations, design, and planning going again. I am also now in active iteration on the EULA that lays out the ground rules for modding and player generated content with our legal team.

I understand this will be disappointing news to many of you, but the silver lining here is the EULA is in late stages. Once it is ready, we will re-assess what we can accomplish in the short, mid, and long-term timelines. Modding is close to my heart so I hope to be able to ramp this effort up more soon.

SUPPORT TICKETS & PROCESS

We’ve had a lot of feedback here and while I don’t have much to share yet, I will say that we are actively having conversations and have adjusted process so that we are ingesting tickets that come in from support in a more efficient manner. This will enable us to turn around quicker feedback loops as well as action on bugs and problems more rapidly. We will continue to iterate on this process as time goes on.

ACTIVELY IN DEVELOPMENT

UI/UX Improvements around navigation, roster, customization, and many more areas of the game

View Model Adjustment for all games

Steam Account Linking

In Game FPS Cap/Adjustments

PC File Share

Additional Video Settings/Options (Added)

Custom Game Browser (Added)

Input-based Matchmaking (Added)

Regional Server Selection (Added)

Cross-Play between Xbox & PC (Added)

Double Key Binds for all games (Added)

IN DESIGN ITERATION

Additional Mod Support

Text Chat Improvements

Better ways to Report Players

Better ways to Report Players VFR Improvements to Reach & H2A

Per Game Audio Options (Added)

IN BACKLOG PENDING FURTHER DISCUSSIONS

Text chat on/off Option (Added)

Idle System Improvements

Bringing PC Features to Console (Like FOV Sliders)

Additional Accessibility Support

Split Screen on PC

HDR Support on PC

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles