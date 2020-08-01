SoulCalibur VI Setsuka DLC Launches August 4 - News

posted 6 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced Setsuka DLC for Soulcalibur VI will launch as part of Season Pass 2 on August 4.

The Setsuka DLC will launch alongside update 2.20, which includes battle adjustments for all characters, the new Murakumo Shrine Grounds stage, a new Groh episode, and Setsuka’s Classic Costume Parts.

View the Setsuka DLC trailer below:

SoulCalibur VI is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

