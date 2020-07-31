OkunoKA Madness is a 'Masocore Platformer,' Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Ignition Publishing and Italian developer Caracal Games have announced "masocore platformer," OkunoKA Madness, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch on September 8.

With a distinct hand-drawn visual style, OkunoKA Madness evolves the original game’s blend of challenging platforming speedrunning and once again sees you play as KA, a diminutive blue creature who sets out on a journey to save the world of souls from evil, in as stylish and fast a fashion as possible.

Built from the ground up for speedrunners, OkunoKA Madness lets you play the way you want, as fast as you want. Offering three different speedrunning modes: across all worlds, single levels, or custom level selection, you’ll have complete freedom to challenge your reflexes and beat the clock. With fully customisable global and local leaderboards, challenge your friends to beat your best times across more than 100 levels, or even the world!

A continuous challenge, OkunoKA Madness will have you jumping, running and using elemental abilities at breakneck speed to traverse a corrupted land and defeat your mortal enemy, the Os. Unlock a huge roster of new characters, all with unique abilities, to transform the way you move and learn new ways to play. With countless hidden secrets and insane boss fights you’ll harness KA’s immortality to perform mind-numbing acrobatics and ultimately save the universe!

