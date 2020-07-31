The 'Anti-RPG' Moon Launches for Switch on August 27 - News

Developer Onion Games announced Moon will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on August 27 in North America and Europe.

Moon originally launched for the PlayStation in 1997. It launched for the Switch in Japan in October 2019.

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In 1997, the now legendary anti-RPG Moon launched in Japan. Now, revived by a team of its original creators, find out why it became an instant cult-classic, as Moon comes to the Nintendo Switch—in English, for the first time ever!

What’s an Anti-RPG?

Have you ever played an RPG and wondered…

“Why is it OK that this hero is breaking into houses and stealing items from people’s drawers?”

“Why is it OK that this hero is killing thousands of innocent monsters?”

Moon is a game about turning those tropes upside down, and seeing what really happens behind the scenes of your favorite RPG video games.

Story

One night, under the silvery light of a full moon, a young boy is suddenly sucked through his TV and into a videogame—a classic JRPG called “Moon World.” Following closely behind the game’s brave hero, the boy begins his own journey to recover the world’s missing moonlight by collecting “Love.”

As Moon World’s hero loots and levels up by cutting down monsters for experience points—you know, as heroes do—the boy releases their souls and collects their “Love.” Moon is not a game where you fight to level up—your own progress comes by gathering lost “Love”!

As you explore the world, you’ll meet a crazy cast of weird and wonderful NPCs. Observe their strange habits and daily routines by visiting them at different times and days of the week, and learn their secrets to uncover even more lost “Love”!

“Now, please, open the door!”

Key Features:

Conquer a game with a clear conscience in this anti-RPG! Save the monsters’ souls!

Follow the real-time daily lives of Moon World’s NPCs, day and night, all week long!

Collect dozens of “MoonDiscs” containing original songs, and choose your own favorite background music!

