Phantasy Star Online 2 Launches on Steam on August 5

Sega announced it will release Phantasy Star Online 2 on PC via Steam on August 5. It will support cross-play and cross-progression with the other versions of the game.

Phantasy Star Online 2 is also available as a free-to-play title on the Xbox One and PC via the Microsoft Store in North America, as well as for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS Vita, and PC in Japan.

Phantasy Star Online 2 on Steam will have a variety of rewards:

mbody Half-Life 2’s Gordon Freeman or Half-Life: Alyx‘s Alyx Vance with special outfits and partner up with Wheatley from Portal 2 with a special Mag Evolution Device! This release will also include cosmetic items from Team Fortress 2 and Left 4 Dead, such as hairstyles and weapon camos!

Reward One: Half-Life Collaboration Item

Log-in to Phantasy Star Online 2 on Steam and retrieve the reward from the Visiphone, under “Receive Campaign Items.”

720: Headcrab (Emote) | Half-Life

Additional Log-in Rewards:

EXP Earned +50% (x5)

Rare Drop Rate +50% (x5)

Meseta Earned +50% (x5)

Half Scape Doll (x5)

Unit “Back / Fresh Aura” (x1)

Reward Two: Team Fortress 2 and Half-Life: Alyx Pack

Log-in to Phantasy Star Online 2 on Steam and complete any quest once on Normal / Casual difficulty or higher.

Pyro’s Gas Mask (Hairstyle) (x2) | Team Fortress 2

Team Fortress 2 Alyx’s Hair (Hairstyle) (x2) | Half-Life: Alyx

Reward Three: Portal 2 and Weapon Camos Pack

Log-in to Phantasy Star Online 2 on Steam and complete any quest twice on Hard / Hardcore difficulty or higher.

Evolution Device: Wheatley | Portal 2

Portal 2 Team Fortress 2 Minigun (Weapon Camo) | Team Fortress 2

Minigun (Weapon Camo) | Team Fortress 2 Left 4 Dead Frying Pan (Weapon Camo) | Left 4 Dead

Frying Pan (Weapon Camo) | Left 4 Dead Crowbar (Weapon Camo) | Half-Life

Reward Four: Half-Life 2 Collaboration Item

Log-in to Phantasy Star Online 2 on Steam and complete any quest three times on Very Hard difficulty or higher.

HEV Suit (Outfit: Male) | Half-Life 2

Reward Five: Half-Life: Alyx Collaboration Item

Log-in to Phantasy Star Online 2 on Steam and complete any quest four times on Super Hard difficulty or higher.

Alyx Replica (Outfit: Female) | Half-Life: Alyx

Notes:

To be eligible to win the rewards, you must meet the requirements above while logged in to Steam.

Aside from the log-in rewards, you can collect the other prizes at the Gate Area’s TITLE COUNTER as a title reward.

Some Weapon Camos in this release are compatible with more than one weapon type.

You can use the Hairstyle items twice to make them accessible to all characters in your account.

The time and day for the distribution of these rewards will be revealed at a later date.

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to the Oracle Fleet

You are an ARKS Operative, a member of an elite task force dedicated to exploring inhospitable planets, and looking for signs of a dark corruption called the Falspawn. Join forces with allies from four distinct races and choose from nine classes—each with unique weapons and special abilities—and embark on endless and challenging missions with friends!

Unparalleled Online Action RPG

Experience the most responsive action combat system in an online RPG to date. With highly customizable attacks and abilities, Phantasy Star Online 2‘s combat encourages players to get creative in their battle strategy. Precision and skill determine the outcome of each combat situation, and with eighteen weapon types to choose from, you are never limited to just one playstyle.

Ultimate Character Creator

Discover one of the most powerful character creators ever made. With four races to choose from, customizing your ARKS Operative’s appearance is just the beginning. Phantasy Star Online 2‘s ever-expanding catalog of editable accessories and layered outfits to mix and match allows for countless possibilities, limited only by the extent of your imagination.

Free-to-Play

Download and play for free. Experience all that Phantasy Star Online 2 has to offer, with no level caps or blocked story content. A Never-Ending Quest Awaits You!

The core game is free-to-play, but there is certain paid content that can be purchased.

