The Gunk is Exclusive to Xbox Because it is Hardware-Demanding - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 913 Views
Thunderful Publishing and developer Image & Form Games during the Xbox Games Showcase last week announced The Gunk for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.
Publisher Thunderful's CEO Brjann Sigurgeirsson recently explained why the game is an Xbox console exclusive and the reason is that in order.
"New IP, new heroes, a new development engine, and an extra dimension," said Sigurgeirsson. "We’ve had to keep this close to our chests for quite some time, and as always it’s a relief to announce to the world what we’re working on. We’re of course very excited.
"A bit into the development process it became obvious that The Gunk would be very hardware-demanding. We’ve always managed to keep our games lean, but The Gunk is all bells and whistles about to explode spectacularly. We had to make a choice: either we quiet it down considerably, or we go talk to the guys with the most powerful hardware. We decided to go talk to the guys with the most powerful hardware."
View the announcement trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
From the creators of the SteamWorld franchise—the action series that tells the tales of steam-driven robot adventures and that has garnered more than 100 awards and nominations—comes a completely new game, The Gunk. Embark on an all-new adventure in a vast and exotic world where you’ll encounter terrifying enemies and challenging puzzles on your quest to unravel the mystery of a forgotten planet, while saving it in the process.
Key Features:
- Save a dying planet from a slimy parasite, and restore it to its exuberant past.
- Take it upon yourself to rid the planet of gunk, salvage what lies beneath… and save its inhabitants.
- Master your power glove.
- Absorb the tainting gunk and use it.
- Manipulate the environment and then craft what you find to your advantage.
- Fight corrupt monsters…
- Do they have access to gunk? Are they alone or in a pack? Can I use nearby objects—or can they be used against me?
- As nature heals you get access to larger areas of the planet, and can unearth the story behind its demise.
- …and take a stand.
- Why did you come here? To save this dying planet… or to strip it of its resources, and then leave?
The Gunk will launch for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC in September 2021 for $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
15 Comments
So hardware demanding.. It's coming to the Xbox one....
- +21
Hahah I'm done, this killed me XD
- +5
Yeah that does kind of throw his argument out the window lol. So clearly, even if it does take full advantage of XSX, it can also be scaled down to Xbox One levels of power. Which means it could obviously run just fine on PS4 or PS5 as well.
To be clear, I am not against developers partnering up with a first-party console maker to help fund their game and get it shipped. Deals like that happen all the time are totally fine. I just think it's dumb when the developers come up with a silly reason as to why their game is exclusive to one platform or the other.
- +5
I'm all for that. I can't remember which but one of the games went from failed kickstarter to funded by Microsoft. So go them. But just be honest. That's all that is needed.
- +6
Bahahahaha.
- +2
... So it can run on XBOX One but not PS5? Bullshit.
They might remove xbox one version closer to the date but it's funny
- +1
If they don't then it's just a flat out lie, lol :P
- +2
If they don't then yes it's a lie and a funny one
- 0
I mean, this game looks like it could be decent, but graphically, it looks like the PS4/Xbo gen could handle it no problemlet alone ps5. I honestly thought they might be joking.
Looks fun, I will take a closer look when it inevitably comes out on ps5.
I bet he forgot his company said the game is going to the weakest console of this gen, the Xbox One lol