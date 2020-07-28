The Gunk is Exclusive to Xbox Because it is Hardware-Demanding - News

/ 913 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Thunderful Publishing and developer Image & Form Games during the Xbox Games Showcase last week announced The Gunk for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.

Publisher Thunderful's CEO Brjann Sigurgeirsson recently explained why the game is an Xbox console exclusive and the reason is that in order.

"New IP, new heroes, a new development engine, and an extra dimension," said Sigurgeirsson. "We’ve had to keep this close to our chests for quite some time, and as always it’s a relief to announce to the world what we’re working on. We’re of course very excited.

"A bit into the development process it became obvious that The Gunk would be very hardware-demanding. We’ve always managed to keep our games lean, but The Gunk is all bells and whistles about to explode spectacularly. We had to make a choice: either we quiet it down considerably, or we go talk to the guys with the most powerful hardware. We decided to go talk to the guys with the most powerful hardware."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

From the creators of the SteamWorld franchise—the action series that tells the tales of steam-driven robot adventures and that has garnered more than 100 awards and nominations—comes a completely new game, The Gunk. Embark on an all-new adventure in a vast and exotic world where you’ll encounter terrifying enemies and challenging puzzles on your quest to unravel the mystery of a forgotten planet, while saving it in the process.

Key Features:

Save a dying planet from a slimy parasite, and restore it to its exuberant past. Take it upon yourself to rid the planet of gunk, salvage what lies beneath… and save its inhabitants.

Master your power glove. Absorb the tainting gunk and use it. Manipulate the environment and then craft what you find to your advantage.

Fight corrupt monsters… Do they have access to gunk? Are they alone or in a pack? Can I use nearby objects—or can they be used against me? As nature heals you get access to larger areas of the planet, and can unearth the story behind its demise.

…and take a stand. Why did you come here? To save this dying planet… or to strip it of its resources, and then leave?



The Gunk will launch for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC in September 2021 for $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99.

Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles