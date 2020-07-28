Cuphead Launches for PS4 Today [Update] - News

Update:

Cuphead is confirmed coming to the PlayStation 4 today, according to Geoff Keighley in the latest Summer of Gaming live stream from today.

Original Post:

A PlayStation Store listing for the run and gun game, Cuphead, has been discovered by ResetEra user Alchemist.

The game first launched for the Xbox One and PC in September 2017, followed by a release on the Nintendo Switch in April 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Cuphead is a classic run and gun action game heavily focused on boss battles. Inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, the visuals and audio are painstakingly created with the same techniques of the era, i.e. traditional hand drawn cel animation, watercolor backgrounds, and original jazz recordings.

Play as Cuphead or Mugman (in single player or local co-op) as you traverse strange worlds, acquire new weapons, learn powerful super moves, and discover hidden secrets while you try to pay your debt back to the devil!

