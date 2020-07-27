World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Rated for Xbox Series X - News

/ 318 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The hugely popular MMORPG, World of Warcraft, after more than 15 years since it first launched on PC might be getting its first console release. The World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion was rated in Brazil for the Xbox Series X and PC.

While the Brazilian games rating board has leaked releases of games before, this could be an error on their part. Blizzard Entertainment has yet to announce an Xbox Series X or a release on any other console.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands will be adding controller support for the game, as well as support for the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

The expansion will be launching later this year.

Not sure if this is an error, but World of Warcraft: Shadowlands was rated in Brazil today for Xbox Series X + PC. https://t.co/PVcoSIn1ii@Blizzard_Ent @Warcraft Can you provide some insight? pic.twitter.com/h1n1lLUXIY — Gematsu (@gematsucom) July 27, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles