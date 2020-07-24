Halo Infinite Gameplay Demo is From an Early Build - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 1,256 Views
Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries during the Xbox Games Showcase this week unveiled the first gameplay footage of the Halo Infinite campaign. It appears the gameplay demo that was showcased was from an earlier build of the game, according to former IGN journalist Alanah Pearce in a new video who says she spoke with 343 Industries.
Pearce also said the game would have been released sooner, however, the story was completely reworked following the backlash from fans over the story in Halo 5: Guardians.
A 343 Industries developer did tell PCGamesN the gameplay demo was "captured from a PC that is representative of the experience that players will have on Xbox Series X."
We will likely see more footage from the campaign, as well as the first footage of multiplayer in the game leading up the launch of the game later this year. We will see if the graphics in the game will be improved or not.
The Xbox Games Showcase demo takes place around four hours into the campaign and is several times larger than the campaigns in Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians combined.
Halo Infinite will launch in Holiday 2020 for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.
21 Comments
There's unlikely to be a big overall improvement in the appearance from a *demo* that is intended to be impressive. But, certainly some specific issues will be worked out over the next 4 months. So, some of the complaints that people have will probably be addressed.
The game is releasing in 4/5 months. Way to put your best foot forward.
Yeah I find this all really odd. If the game is actually on-track for a November 2020 release, then really, the "main" game should have been completed in around Feb or Mar. From that point forward, it would be the perfecting stage: bug fixes, weapon and map balancing, getting cutscenes just right, adding extra graphical flourishes and performance optimization. And if all that were true, they should have been fully capable of putting together a 5 minute demo, running in its current state, on an actual Xbox Series X, very easily.
My initial guess as to what is going on, is 343 is having issues creating a new engine (the Slipspace Engine that powers it) and developing for a new system simultaneously, especially when that engine needs to run on Xbox One/X and Xbox Series X for the same launch date.
They could potentially make some significant improvements in the coming months. But its not going to turn into the 9th gen showcase people wrongfully expected.
Yes, they showed on the most importante show , for a release console, for their flagship IP that is release on a couple months one old built of the game. Yes we all believe them.
Has there ever been a game that looked bad during it's showcase demo and then looked better on release day? I mean I guess it's possible if MS was just so desperate to have something to show that they pushed this out but just hard to believe. I personally don't believe them but I don't trust any company when it comes to stuff like this. It's in their best interest to damage control a situation like this and all these gaming companies have a history of lying and stretching the truth.
From what I've been reading, Gears 4 improved a good bit between beta and release.
Jesus Christ more excuses, its been wait till next reveal since 2014.... Just stop seriously
Is it normal to not have an early segment of gameplay that is unplayable on the XSX at this time? I know they did this with the XB1 where all the games they showcased for it were running on PC but damn.
Well the game looks solid to me based on that old build. So if the final product is promising to be even better, great.
they have to say that after all the backslash. I doubt the game will look significantly better at launch.
If you take you fans seriously, then take your work seriously. Not a month from now. Not several months from now. NOW, given the showcase itself combined with the small window until the proposed launch.
Quite curious by Infinite being delayed by backlash from Halo 5 which came out in 2015...
Would explain the lack of ray tracing etc. Game looks good enough as is, but now it will only look even better
I wouldn't expect a huge jump in graphics from what we saw and what the final release will look like on Xbox Series X / high end PCs. The shadows and enemy character models were the most noticeable issues. The closeup on the brute at the end was not the best. Especially when you compare it to the closeup of Senua in Hellblade 2.
Aren't they patching in ray tracing after it launches? So no demo will would have had it. They probably haven't even done it yet.
My only concern with the visuals is it looks flat at times and that's due to the lighting, something ray tracing should fix, however everything else looks decent enough for a open world shooter. Close ups isn't a concern as in motion its not even noticeable. Weather the game improves its visuals or not, i am quite happen with how it looks, its retro and i am in.
"Game looks good enough as is..." :::facepalm:::
