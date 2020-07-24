Halo Infinite Gameplay Demo is From an Early Build - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries during the Xbox Games Showcase this week unveiled the first gameplay footage of the Halo Infinite campaign. It appears the gameplay demo that was showcased was from an earlier build of the game, according to former IGN journalist Alanah Pearce in a new video who says she spoke with 343 Industries.

Pearce also said the game would have been released sooner, however, the story was completely reworked following the backlash from fans over the story in Halo 5: Guardians.

A 343 Industries developer did tell PCGamesN the gameplay demo was "captured from a PC that is representative of the experience that players will have on Xbox Series X."

We will likely see more footage from the campaign, as well as the first footage of multiplayer in the game leading up the launch of the game later this year. We will see if the graphics in the game will be improved or not.

The Xbox Games Showcase demo takes place around four hours into the campaign and is several times larger than the campaigns in Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians combined.

Halo Infinite will launch in Holiday 2020 for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.

