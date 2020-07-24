Action Figures Inbound for Rare & Interplay IPs - News

Rare Ltd, Interplay Entertainment, and collectibles company Megalopolis Toys have signed a deal which will result in several different action figures from various Rare and Interplay games.

The first wave of action figures will include: Battletoads, which is set for launch in October; Earthworm Jim, due in November; and Clay Fighters, which will launch in December. We can also expect to see Banjo Kazooie, Conkers, and Perfect Dark represented further down the line too.

Ben Westover, Creative Director/Co-Founder of Megalopolis said:

“We are ecstatic to be adding these incredible properties to our growing catalog. Fans of Battletoads have been asking ‘where are the toys’ for decades, and we are answering that call with an expansive selection of characters and styles that will satiate the appetite of even the most diehard fans.

In addition, our partnership with Interplay is giving us the chance to re-imagine Earthworm Jim as a modernized, highly articulated collector line. This amazing property has been ripe for an updated line for years. We will also now have the chance to bring the full catalogue of characters from across the entire Clay Fighter franchise into its first ever toy line!”

Source: Toyark.

