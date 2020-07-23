Xbox Series X Will Have 'Largest Launch Lineup for Any Console Ever,' Says Microsoft CEO - News

Microsoft will be having the big Xbox Series X blowout in less than two hours with showcasing first-party and third-party games, along with a pre-show with its own game announcements.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in an earnings call with investors this week hyped up the launch lineup of the Xbox Series X by saying it will be the largest in video game history.

"In content, we are delivering differentiated, first and third-party content to attract and retain gamers," said Nadella. "Xbox Series X will launch this fall with the largest launch lineup for any console ever."

It is possible he is also adding on all the Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox games that will be playable on the console day one, but he didn't specify one way or the other.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer recently stated the Xbox Series X will have the most diverse range of games from their first-party developers. He mentioned their upcoming games has a variety of art styles and vary in size from huge AAA titles to small titles.

"I don’t think we want a portfolio of any one kind of game," Spencer said at the time. "We want a breadth of offerings in the portfolio, which is why we’ve been investing in such a diverse slate of games and studios over the last couple of years.

"And one thing I really noticed on the [July] 23rd show, as I’ve been sitting back and watching the narrative unfold, is it’s got to be the most diverse collection of first-party games that we’ve ever had, when I look at art style and size — I mean from some big, big, big teams and big, bombastic overtures to smaller, more bite-sized things — and I think that’s our strength."

The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.

