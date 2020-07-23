Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster Gets 14 Minutes of Gameplay Footage - News

ATlus has showcased the first gameplay footage of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster running on a PlayStation 4. The gameplay was shown during the Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster Announcement Commemoration – Megami Tensei Live Stream.

The footage can be seen in the video below from 1:04:38 to 1:18:57:

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan on October 29, and in spring 2021 worldwide.

Thanks Gematsu.

