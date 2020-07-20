75% of People in the US Play Video Games - News

Three out of every four million people in the US play video games, according to a report released by NPD. That equates to 244 million people in the US, which is an increase of 32 million people in 2018. The number of people who game on multiple devices has also increased from 58 percent in 2018 to 65 percent in 2020.

US gamers spend an average 14 hours per week playing video games, an increase over 12 hours per week in 2018. 39 percent of gamers are considered "Light Players" who play less than five hours per week. This is an eight percent drop when compared to two years ago.

"Moderate Players" who play between five and 15 hours per week is up two percent to 32 percent of all gamers. "Heavy Players" who play more than 15 per week saw the biggest increase, with the number of gamers up six percent to 20 percent.

The time spent playing video games has increased since the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic started. 35 percent of US gamers have reported they are spending more time playing games than they did last year. 94 percent said they extra gaming time is spent on platforms they were already playing on, while six percent said at least some of the extra time is spent on a new platform.

"Video games are one of the primary ways friends and family are staying connected through a difficult time," said NDP analyst Mat Piscatella. "The growth in both the number of players across all gaming segments, as well as time spent gaming or watching gaming-related content, reflects the variety and depth of gaming experiences available regardless of device preferences, gaming interests or budget."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

