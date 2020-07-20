Animal Crossing: New Horizons Retakes First on the French Charts, F1 2020 Debuts in Second - Sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up one spot to retake first place on the French charts in week 28, 2020, according to SELL.

F1 2020 (PS4) debuted in second place. The Last of Us Part II (PS4) drops from first to third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) and Ring Fit Adventure (NS) are in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 F1 2020 The Last of Us Part II F1 2020 Deluxe Edition Xbox One F1 2020 F1 2020 Deluxe Edition Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Luigi's Mansion 2 Yo-Kai Watch 3 PC Red Dead Redemption 2 F1 2020 Deluxe Edition The Sims 4

