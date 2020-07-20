Dual Gear is a Mech Strategy RPG, Launches for Steam Early Access on July 29 - News

Publisher Corecell Technology and developer Orbital Speed Studio announced the mech strategy RPG, Dual Gear, will launch for Steam Early Access on July 29. It will launch in 2021 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Dual Gear is a combination between 3D mech action shooting and turn-based strategy inspired by the various classical Japanese mech games, with brand new features that go beyond the traditional retro mech games. Dual Gear engages the player to pilot their mechs with the real-time action shooting while experiencing in the high pressure of tactical turn-based layers!

Key Features:

Experience mech-based action shooting in combat mode! Control your ordering unit in real-time with multiple types of weapons! SMGs, missiles, and melee devices are available to you! Be careful! The aggressive real-time enemies are waiting to blow out your mechs every turn. Start training the test drive before the mission!

Manage the team with turn-based layers! Do it through the extremely high angle map called tactical view. Before selecting the chosen unit to roll out, observe your contact zone and make efficient managements in turn-based combat style!

The NEMOS Hangar is open! Tune-up your mechs with the maximum provision of parts and weapons! Buy, sell, and upgrade the components you want to use to build your perfect war machines! Your settings will directly affect your mech performance and pilot style. Before getting into the briefing room, don’t forget to enjoy the coloring module. Spend time a bit to showing your style on mech decoration work!

Story-driven with unique characters like an RPG! Gain more EXP and WXP from the story mode to unlock new skills and more levels! The first act will available at the launch of the Steam Early Access version and more will become through the Early Access updates!

