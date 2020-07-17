Crysis Remastered Trailer Takes a Look at the Switch Version - News

Crytek has released a new trailer for Crysis Remastered that takes a look at the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

"Crysis Remastered is making its debut on Nintendo Switch with high-quality textures, global illumination (SVOGI), vegetation bending, optimized dynamic light settings, dynamic resolution, gyro aiming, motion blur, bloom (light rays and sunbeams) and much more," reads the description of the video.

View it below:

Crysis Remastered will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 23. It will launch later for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

