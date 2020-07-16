Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion Delayed to November 10 - News

Developer Bungie has announced the Beyond Light expansion for Destiny 2 has been delayed from September 22 to November 10.

"We have made the decision to move the release of Destiny 2: Beyond Light to November 10," said the developer.

"As the first chapter in a new trilogy of expansions, Beyond Light is the beginning of a new era of Destiny 2. We have a powerful story to tell and incredible new features that we’re really excited for players to experience. As always, our goal is to make the coolest, most entertaining expansion we can possibly make for our fans. To that end, we are doing what’s best for the game and moving the launch date.

"The past few months have been a challenge and will continue to be during this pandemic. We’ve learned to create together in a new way, by having to work apart from one another. Despite these hurdles, we’re still committed to the same level of quality that our fans expect.

"Over the coming weeks, we’ll be unveiling more of what we’re working on for Beyond Light and what that also means for Season of Arrivals, which will now extend to November 10. Beyond Light sets the stage for an incredible future in Destiny 2 and, though it’s coming later than we originally anticipated, we’re excited to continue that journey with you this November."

Destiny 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia. It will also launch for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

