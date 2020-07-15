Marvel's Avengers Beta Dates Revealed - News

Publisher Square Enix and developers Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal have revealed the beta dates for Marvel’s Avengers.

Square Enix also announced the second Marvel’s Avengers War Table will be held on July 29 at 10am PT / 1pm ET. It will provide more information on the beta.

Check out the beta dates below:

August 7 PlayStation 4 pre-order beta access begins

August 14 Xbox One and PC pre-order beta access begins PlayStation 4 open beta access begins

August 21 Open beta access across all platforms begins



Marvel’s Avengers will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4. It will launch for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 in Holiday 2020.

