Next Gen PES Game Launches in Late 2021, PES 2021 is a Season Update PES 2020 - News

/ 254 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Konami announced the Pro Evolution Soccer development team is hard at work at updating the engine used for the series and players should "eExpect more realistic player models and animations, enhanced physics, photorealistic visuals, and much much more."

The next generation Pro Evolution Soccer will begin testing in mid-2021 with a release date expected for later in the same year.

This does mean there will be no new eFootball PES game released this year. Instead eFootball PES 2021, will be release as a season update for the currently available eFootball PES 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

View the latest video below:

Read the complete message from Konami below:

As the industry stands at the precipice of an exciting new generation of consoles, we believe that now is the perfect time to share some of our plans for the future of the PES franchise with you.

To that end, we are excited to announce that we are hard at work on a next-generation football title that aims to truly embody our core concept of “The Pitch is Ours.”

This title is being developed with an updated engine that will enable us to dazzle you with staggering improvements to all areas of the game. Expect more realistic player models and animations, enhanced physics, photorealistic visuals, and much much more.

We recognize that many of you are enthusiastic for new myClub and Master League content, and we are also excited to share that large updates are in the works for both of these modes.

However, the sheer scale of everything we are aiming to achieve for our next-gen debut has made it necessary to pare back our efforts in other areas of development. As a result, we have made the decision to launch this year’s PES as a streamlined offering in the form of a “season update.” That being said, we are still extremely confident that this year’s game offers fans more than enough thrills to tide them over until our next-gen title is ready for launch.

This year also marks a quarter of a century since the very first PES title was released. To commemorate this important milestone, and more importantly, to show our gratitude to you, our loyal fans, we are pleased to announce that this year’s PES will launch at an affordable anniversary price and will also come with several bonuses.

Currently, we aim to begin testing of our next-gen title sometime in mid-2021, with an estimated release date later in the same year.

Until that time, we hope to see you back on the pitch in this year’s season update.

Look forward to more news regarding our next-gen project closer to release.

—The PES Development Team

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles