Orcs Must Die! 3 Out Now for Google Stadia, Free for Stadia Pro Members

Publisher Stadia Games and Entertainment and developer Robot Entertainment announced Orcs Must Die! 3 is now available for Google Stadia. It is free for Stadia Pro members.

Orc Must Die! 3 ushers orc-slaying mayhem to a previously unimaginable scale. All new War Scenarios pit players and their friends against the largest orc armies ever assembled. Mountable War Machines give players the essential firepower to heave, stab, carbonize, and disarticulate the abominable intruders. Orcs Must Die! 3 is the long-awaited successor to the award-winning series.

Key Features:

War Scenarios – All new War Scenarios deliver on the promise of massive scale first set out in Orcs Must Die. Confront overwhelming armies of orcs on the battlefields surrounding the castles. Thin out waves of orcs hundreds strong before they breach the walls and crash your rift.

– All new War Scenarios deliver on the promise of massive scale first set out in Orcs Must Die. Confront overwhelming armies of orcs on the battlefields surrounding the castles. Thin out waves of orcs hundreds strong before they breach the walls and crash your rift. War Machines – You’re going to need new weapons of death and destruction to handle these hordes. War Machines are traps on an oversized scale. Lay down your mega flip trap and launch dozens of ragdolling orcs. Mount your mega boom barrel launcher and unleash pyrotechnic glory.

– You’re going to need new weapons of death and destruction to handle these hordes. War Machines are traps on an oversized scale. Lay down your mega flip trap and launch dozens of ragdolling orcs. Mount your mega boom barrel launcher and unleash pyrotechnic glory. New Story – Play through a brand new story set 20 years after Orcs Must Die! 2, where the War Mage and Sorceress have rebuilt the order and trained new young apprentices.

– Play through a brand new story set 20 years after Orcs Must Die! 2, where the War Mage and Sorceress have rebuilt the order and trained new young apprentices. More – Orcs Must Die! 3 is everything fans loved about the first two games and more. More orcs, more traps, more weapons, more upgrades. It’s cranked up to at least eleven. Maybe even twelve.

