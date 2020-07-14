Splash Damage Announces Outcasters for Google Stadia - News

/ 251 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Stadia Games and Entertainment and Splash Damage have announced multiplayer combat game, Outcasters, for Google Stadia. It will launch in Fall 2020.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Curve your shots and be the last player standing in this adorably frenetic, fast-paced eight player combat game that tests your speed and creativity.

Outcasters is a chaotic multiplayer combat game for you and up to eight players.

Battle your way across arenas and curve your shots to creatively defeat your opponents. With customisable Outcasters and all sorts of power-ups it’s a chaotically fun multiplayer arena game that gives a hook-shot an all new meaning. Only on Stadia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles