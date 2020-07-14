Super Bomberman R Online Announced, Launches First for Google Stadia in Fall 2020 - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Konami has announced Super Bomberman R Online. It will be launching first on Google Stadia in Fall 2020.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Bomberman and friends are back in Super Bomberman R Online, coming first on Stadia with Crowd Play built in at launch. Super Bomberman R Online builds on the success of Super Bomberman R to offer a unique Battle Royale experience for up to 64 players to compete in live battles, in addition to other game modes.

The game will feature greater customization options including numerous characters (including those from Super Bomberman R and other Konami IPs), costumes, accessories and for the first time, bomb skins—affecting both the bomb and the blast itself.

