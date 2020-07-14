The Last of Us Part II and Animal Crossing Top the Italian Charts - Sales

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) has remained at the top of the Italian charts for Week 27, 2020, which ended July 5, 2020.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) remained in second place. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) is up three spots to third place. FIFA 20 (PS4) and The Last of Us (PS4) remained in fourth and fifth, respectively.

There are seven PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10 and three Nintendo Switch titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 27, 2020:

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) FIFA 20 (PS4) The Last of Us (PS4) Minecraft (NS) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) Minecraft (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4)

