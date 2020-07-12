Far Cry 6 Launches February 2021 for Xbox Series X, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia - News

Following a leak last week, Ubisoft has officially unveiled Far Cry 6 with a pair of cinematic trailers.

Far Cry 6 will launch on February 18, 2021 for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via The Epic Games Store and UPlay, and Google Stadia. The game will support a free upgrade from the PS4 and Xbox One to the next generation versions.

"I think the beauty of working on Far Cry is that every game is really its own context, its own world," narrative director Navid Khavari told GameSpot. "You have little threads that carry forward from previous games, but for us when coming up with this game, we were excited to really just dive in and tell a story about a guerilla revolution on this massive island with its own capital city.

"So I think once we dialed in to the idea of wanting to tell this story about guerrilla revolution, everything sort of flowed from that. And the idea is really with Far Cry, like I said, it's the reason why, honestly, I've worked on so many is that every game is almost a fresh opportunity to try something new."

View the cinematic title sequence trailer below:

View the world premiere cinematic trailer below:

View an interview with Giancarlo Esposito, who plays plays Antón Castillo, the ruthless dictator of the fictional island nation of Yara, below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Far Cry 6, players are immersed in the adrenaline-filled, chaotic world of a modern-day guerrilla revolution. Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Become a guerrilla fighter and burn their regime to the ground.

As Dani Rojas (playable as a female or male character), you will help stoke the fires of revolution through guerrilla warfare across the island of Yara, from verdant jungles to the urban streets of the capital city, Esperanza. You’ll use a powerful array of weapons and vehicles, and build a network of allies to fight alongside you, including Fangs for Hire like Chorizo, the dangerously distracting wiener dog. As President Castillo prepares his son Diego, played by Anthony Gonzalez (“Coco”), to succeed him, you will do all you can to ensure his plans don’t come to fruition.

The game will have multiple editions available:

Standard Edition: The base game.

The base game. Gold Edition: Base game and season pass.

Base game and season pass. Ultimate Edition: All previous content including the Jungle Expedition pack, the Croc Hunter pack, and Vice Pack bonus DLC.

All previous content including the Jungle Expedition pack, the Croc Hunter pack, and Vice Pack bonus DLC. The Collector's Edition: Box set with includes the ultimate edition, a steelbook case, 64-page artbook, stickers, a Chorizo keyring, a soundtrack, map of Yara, and a 72cm display model of the "Tostador" flamethrower from the game (assembly required).

Key Features:

IGNITE THE FIGHT FOR FREEDOM - Dive into a blockbuster experience as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran defending their country from a tyrant’s rule. Join the revolution to push back against the oppressive regime of dictator Anton Castillo and his teenage son Diego, brought to life by Hollywood stars Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad) and Anthony Gonzalez (Coco).

YARA TORN APART - For the first time in Far Cry, experience a sprawling capital city: Esperanza, the most expansive Far Cry playground to date. Take down Anton in the seat of his power by staying hidden or engaging Anton’s army in an all-out firefight in the streets. From taking the reins of a horse to commandeering a tank, choose your favorite ride to fight against the regime or to just travel Yara in style.

BECOME A GUERRILLA - Jump into the action and chaos of guerrilla combat at the heart of a revolution. Employ an arsenal of unique and surprising new weapons, vehicles, and animal companions in a fight against an unyielding military regime. No guerrilla should go it alone, so pair up with an all-new animal companion like Chorizo, the adorable wiener dog who’s as cute as he is lethal.

