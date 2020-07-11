Cyberpunk 2077 Not Planned for Xbox Game Pass - News

CD Projekt Red released The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Xbox Game Pass in December 2019, which has led to some speculation that the developers next game, Cyberpunk 2077, will be coming to the subscription service as well when it launches later this year.

CD Projekt Red lead PR manager Radek Grabowski via Twitter revealed there are currently no plans to release the game on Xbox Game Pass. This was in response to Venture Beat's Jeff Grub who used Cyberpunk 2077 coming to Xbox Game Pass as an example as a way for Microsoft to compete with the PS5 timed exclusive titles.

"Let's just use Cyberpunk [2077] as an example," said Grubb. "[Microsoft] pays to get it on [Xbox Game Pass] day one, but it's still available on Stadia, PC, and PlayStation for $60. And Microsoft doesn't have to pay to replace the missed revenue from PS -- only Xbox. And maybe only for three months."

"You have to pick another example, Jeff," Grabowski said in a reply tweet. "No Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077."

Here is an overview of the game:

In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality. Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.

Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build

your legend on the streets of Night City.

Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.

Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 19. It will have backwards compatible on launch day for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

