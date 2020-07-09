Nintendo Treehouse for Tomorrow to Feature Paper Mario and New Game in a Franchise New to Developer WayForward

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 620 Views

Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Treehouse Live for tomorrow, July 10 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. You can watch it live on YouTube.

The Nintendo Treehouse Live will feature gameplay of the upcoming Nintendo Switch game, Paper Mario: The Origami, which will launch on July 17.

The live event will also feature a "first reveal and gameplay for a title in a franchise new to developer WayForward."

6 Comments

axumblade
axumblade (6 hours ago)

I could see WayForward bringing back a series like Mischief Makers. I don't think they will be but it would be a good franchise in their hands.

ARamdomGamer
ARamdomGamer (6 hours ago)

man of culture

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (1 hour ago)

Mischief Makers!?.. Now there's a name I haven't heard in a long, long time. Would love to see it.

PAOerfulone
PAOerfulone (6 hours ago)

There's your Direct.

xMetroid
xMetroid (5 hours ago)

This just proves they are doing "live" promo again. This doesnt kill the option for the rumored direct.

160rmf
160rmf (4 hours ago)

During e3 we always have the treehouse and the direct event. This actually reinforce the rumors

