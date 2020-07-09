Nintendo Treehouse for Tomorrow to Feature Paper Mario and New Game in a Franchise New to Developer WayForward - News

Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Treehouse Live for tomorrow, July 10 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. You can watch it live on YouTube.

The Nintendo Treehouse Live will feature gameplay of the upcoming Nintendo Switch game, Paper Mario: The Origami, which will launch on July 17.

The live event will also feature a "first reveal and gameplay for a title in a franchise new to developer WayForward."

Check out gameplay of the upcoming game #PaperMario: The Origami King tomorrow 7/10 at 10am PT on #NintendoTreehouseLive | July 2020. Plus, we'll feature a first reveal and gameplay for a title in a franchise new to developer WayForward!https://t.co/pWziqZZPd3 pic.twitter.com/ZeubOStUtD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 9, 2020

Please note that WayForward’s new title featured in #NintendoTreehouseLive is based on a third-party property. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 9, 2020

