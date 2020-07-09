Games Need to Go Up in Price, According to God of War Director Cory Balrog - News

Publisher 2K Games earlier this month announced NBA 2K21 for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will se a $10 price hike with a launch price of $69.99. 2K Games says the "suggested retail prices for its games are meant to represent the value being offered."

God of War director Cory Barlog took to Twitter saying that the price of video games needs to be increased. He prefers the initial cost of buying a game be higher than publishers and developers add in microtransactions.

"Games need to go up in price," said Balrog. "I prefer an initial increase in price to the always on cash grab microtransaction filled hellscape that some games have become."

The price of video games in the US have remained flat since 2005 and 2006 when they were raised from $49.99 to $59.99. While 2K Games will be increasing the price of their games for the next generation, it isn't known just yet if other publishers and developers will follow suit.

Other game publishers are considering raising the price of their games for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, according to video games research firm IDG Consulting President and CEO Yoshio Osaki.

