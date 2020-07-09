Games Need to Go Up in Price, According to God of War Director Cory Balrog - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 769 Views
Publisher 2K Games earlier this month announced NBA 2K21 for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will se a $10 price hike with a launch price of $69.99. 2K Games says the "suggested retail prices for its games are meant to represent the value being offered."
God of War director Cory Barlog took to Twitter saying that the price of video games needs to be increased. He prefers the initial cost of buying a game be higher than publishers and developers add in microtransactions.
"Games need to go up in price," said Balrog. "I prefer an initial increase in price to the always on cash grab microtransaction filled hellscape that some games have become."
The price of video games in the US have remained flat since 2005 and 2006 when they were raised from $49.99 to $59.99. While 2K Games will be increasing the price of their games for the next generation, it isn't known just yet if other publishers and developers will follow suit.
Other game publishers are considering raising the price of their games for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, according to video games research firm IDG Consulting President and CEO Yoshio Osaki.
12 Comments
Yeah, I am more than willing to pay 70$ for a complete experience like GoW. The problem is that 99% of games will still maintain microtransactions when 70$ will become the norm...
Games don't need to go up in price, studios need to budget better. And if a game uses the free-to-play business model of loot boxes and micro transactions, the game should be free. They can cry all they want about rising development costs and inflation, but it rings hollow when their profits are higher than they've ever been. AAA publishers can afford to lower the price of games and STILL be making record money. Given the state of the industry, the average game needs to go down in price.
A lot of times, it's not even the studios that need to budget better, but rather, the publishers blowing way more than necessary on huge amounts of marketing.
I'm not willing to pay more if my experience is that of a lesser game, port job or a game loaded with MT's/artificial padding.
God of War (2018) no add-ons, no microtransactions. A blockbuster and critical darling.
Yes! It had that fucking swearing dwarf. He swore juuusst enough. Didn't overdo it.
While there will still be microtransactions in games, there are games with few to none (such as God of War) or more substantial DLC content, and since games have become more expensive to make, this will mainly help those publishers.
Only good RPGs are worth more than $60. The rest of them can sit in the bargain bin until they're $10, and that includes the vast majority of AAA games.
No, they fucking don't! Digital distribution has made games far more profitable than they were in the PS2 era. Back then you could only buy a game new at retail, so long as it was in stock. This cut the legs under from game sales. With digital distribution you can easily buy a game brand new years and years after it released, no matter how obscure the game is. Then you've got to add in that Digital distribution cuts out many of the middlemen such as retailers, and even publishers in some cases. The used games market has been pushed more and more out of the scene as well. Game prices may not have gone up, but the overall share of revenue that developers keep has definitely gone up.
I paid 20$ for that game, and I think it was a more than adequate experience for the price. So yes, probably I wouldn't mid pay an extra 10$...not that much at least.
I mean. Video Games are the one product that has consistently been $60. While other products have increased with price due to inflation. Chocolate costs a hell of a lot more now than it did 15 years ago. But meanwhile the $60 you spent on game back in 2002 is equivelant to $85 today, yet games have remained at the same $60. People won't like the price going up, but why should games perpetually be $60 when those $60 are worth less and less with every passing year.