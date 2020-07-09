Naughty Dog Hiring For a New Single Player PS5 Game - News

/ 529 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Naughty Dog last month released The Last of Us Part II for the PlayStation 4. The developer has started hiring for a new single player game, which will most likely be released for Sony's next generation console, the PlayStation 5.

A Tools Programmer job listing mentions the person who gets the job "will be working on our next generation graphics analysis, profiling and debugging tool in conjunction with our sister technology groups." With Naughty Dog being part of Sony's first-party lineup of studios, the game if it releases for the next generation will be for the PS5.

The Level / Environment Designer job listing specifically mentions the game will be "single player" and the designers are the "creative force behind our narrative-driven content, crafting engaging gameplay experiences through sequences of level setups they design and produce."

The job listing for the Melee / Gameplay Animator reveals Naughty Dog is hiring employees to work on future projects. "We are looking for talented animators to help us create compelling gameplay for our future project(s)," reads the job listing. "Work may include helping shape the hand-to-hand combat system and/or bringing the various enemy archetypes and supporting cast to life."

Naughty Dog Creative director Neil Druckmann has previously stated he isn't sure what the developer will be working on next. Whether it is The Last of Us Part III or the creation of an all new IP.

Thanks GamesRadar.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles